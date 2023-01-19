The Muskegon Museum of Art – Friends of Art announce the first annual Alice Smith Art Scholarship Award. The award, worth $2,500, will be granted to two Muskegon County high school graduating seniors who are interested in pursuing a college degree in art.
For over 100 years, the Muskegon Friends of Art (FOA) have been a strong supporting partner of the Muskegon Museum of Art. The Friends of Art have gifted over 70 significant works of art to the permanent collection, created an annual lecture series, financially supported exhibitions, donated funds to purchase furnishings and art supplies for the MMA’s art classroom, and most recently developed this new scholarship opportunity to support the artist youth in Muskegon County. The scholarship is named in honor of Alice Smith, who served as the first President of Friends of Art in 1923.
The 2023 Alice Smith Art Scholarship will consist of two $2,500 financial aid awards granted to two Muskegon County high school graduating seniors interested in pursuing an art degree from an accredited community college, university, or private college. The award will also include a one-year Friend Level membership to the Muskegon Museum of Art, which has reciprocal benefits to other museums throughout Michigan and the United States. The award of the scholarship is based on the quality of the individual artists’ portfolio and statement of intent. The duration of this award is on a one-time gifted basis.
Qualifications:
1. Muskegon County high school senior
2. Must have taken an art class during high school
3. Must be pursuing an art degree
Application Requirements:
1. Present three to five examples of artwork that best represent you as an artist. Images presented do not have to be in the same medium. All art mediums considered.
2. Artist statement addressing your artwork and future educational plans.
3. Recommendation (character reference) from two adults, one being an art teacher.
4. Artists determined as finalists must meet in-person or via Zoom with the selection committee.
5. Complete the scholarship application.
The scholarship application can be found at muskegonartmuseum.org/scholarships.
Applicants can also print the scholarship application and send to:
Friends of Art – Alice Smith Art Scholarship
296 W. Webster Avenue
Muskegon, MI 49440
Deadline for entries is March 3, 2023. Review of applications will take place in March with award notification by or before May 5, 2023.