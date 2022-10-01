In a slight schedule change, Rebel Road and Muskegon Bike Time will be held July 19 – 23, 2023 in downtown Muskegon.
Normally held annually the third weekend in July, the organizations have changed their dates to the fourth weekend in July, due to Harley-Davidson’s corporate headquarters holding their 120th Anniversary Celebration in Milwaukee, Wisconsin the weekend prior.
Muskegon’s largest festival and all of the events surrounding this special motorcycle weekend, provide a huge economic impact to the local economy and showcases all there is to offer in Muskegon and along the lakeshore.
“We have coordinated with Rebel Road and the City of Muskegon and moved the dates of our events so that we can accommodate motorcycle enthusiasts who will be attending the international celebration in Milwaukee,” said Scott Campbell, Board Chair of Muskegon Bike Time.