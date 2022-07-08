Now in its 16th year, Muskegon Bike Time has been promoting Muskegon and the lakeshore as a great place for motorcyclists and the general public to gather and enjoy the events, attractions, entertainment and food offered during this four-day event.
The event takes place annually the third weekend in July. This year’s dates will be July 14-17.
“Over the years, Muskegon Bike Time has been an economic boon to hotels, restaurants, bars, gas stations, local retailers and other local tourist attractions,” said Tim Lipan, spokesperson for Muskegon Bike Time. “All of the events surrounding this special motorcycle weekend provide a huge economic impact to the local economy and showcases all we have to offer in Muskegon and along the lakeshore.”
Muskegon’s “Social District” creates a year-round, festival atmosphere in the heart of downtown and the Lakeside area by providing common areas in which alcoholic beverages from participating establishments can be carried and consumed outside and
along the streets. This added feature will add a new dimension to the Muskegon Bike Time experience.
With activities and events occurring in the downtown Muskegon area and throughout the county, the focal point of Bike Time activities will be at the Hot Rod Harley Davidson property in downtown Muskegon. Activities include:
Music: Music is everywhere! Live concerts, beer tents, street performers and local bars and breweries provide music of all genres.
Bike Time Concerts: All concerts are free and presented by Little River Casino and Resort on the main stage.
Thursday, July 14
5-7 p.m.: COLT SNUFFER & THE DEAD HORSEMEN – A southern gothic rock band – “one of the top 10 bands in Michigan to look out for in 2022”.
7:30-11 p.m.: GROUP THERAPY BAND — Super hits and dance tunes from the ages. Bringing back memories and creating new ones for all generations.
Friday, July 15
3-5 p.m.: SWINGING STEM CELLS – No, they are not a swing band, but there’s nothing wrong with that. Excellent musicians, playing the best classic rock album tunes you know and love.
5:30-7:30 p.m.: CHAD FLOREZ – Michigan singer, songwriter and Nashville recording artist, performing hard rocking country.
8-11 p.m.: JEDI MIND TRIP – Bringing back the 80’s with a vengeance! Stellar musicians with an equally amazing stage presence!
Saturday, July 16
6:30-8:30 p.m.: DISTRACTED! – The name says it all. Excellent musicians playing everything that will make you move and groove.
9:30-11:30 p.m.: LET THERE BE ROCK – The Ultimate AC/DC Tribute Band Experience. “Let There Be Rock” emulates the pure essence, power, and electricity of what an AC/DC show is all about.
Events: Bike Time provides all forms of attractions and contests including:
Harley-Davidson Demo Truck on Friday and Saturday (times TBD).
Take a spin on a new 2022 Motorcycle when the Harley-Davidson Demo Truck visits Muskegon Bike Time. There will be 17 models of bikes to choose from including a Trike. Riders will be able to test ride any model they wish at their leisure and on their own. A valid driver’s license with motorcycle endorsement and proper riding attire is required.
Miss Bike Time Bikini Contest
Hey ladies, here’s your chance to show off that new bikini. $1,000 cash prize. Winner take all. Saturday, July 16 from 3-4:30 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged but not required.
Dad Bod Contest
Hey guys. We know you’ve got it going on. Strut your stuff after the Bikini Contest for a chance at $250 cash. Saturday, July 16 at 4:30-5:30 p.m.
Hot Babe Bike Wash
Get that road dust off your ride at our Hot Babe Bike Wash Station on Friday and Saturday at Hot Rod Harley Davidson.
Corn Hole Shootout Competition
Bikes & Bags Cornhole Tournament with cash prizes. Anyone can play. Anyone can win. Friday, July 15 at 5:30-10 p.m. at Hot Rod Harley Davidson.
Bike Time Road Rally
Ride the lakeshore and visit participating bars and restaurants to win prizes. Thursday, July 14 – Saturday, July 16. Sponsored by Hometown Hospitality, the awards ceremony will be held on Saturday, July 16, 2022 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bike Time Main Stage.
Ride-In Bike Show
Saturday, July 16 from 1-3 p.m. $10 entry fee. Cash prizes and trophies for Best Paint Job, Best Custom Bike, and Most Unique Bike.
Rides: Experience a variety of scenic rides along the beautiful West Michigan shoreline with stunning views of Lake Michigan, pristine rivers, and massive sand dunes, as well as winding roads through picturesque forests and interesting small towns.
Muskegon Bike Time promotes a variety of scenic rides, throughout the West Michigan shoreline, for visiting bikers. They include:
Patriot Ride – Take a scenic ride of the area with over 200 of your closest friends. Ride is generally 1.5 hours long. A $10 donation per person supports a local charity. Sunday, July 17. Registration starts at 10 a.m. Kickstands up at 11 a.m.
7 Lakes Northern Ride – scenic ride showcasing seven different lakes and many interesting small towns in West Michigan.
Hot Rod Harley & Downtown – leaving Hot Rod Harley Davidson in downtown Muskegon, cruise the strip of Western Avenue, which is open to motorcycle traffic only, which includes beer tents, breweries, restaurants, vendors and other activities.
Pere Marquette Beach – visit one of the most beautiful sugar sand beaches in the country right on Lake Michigan.
Lake Shore Drive Southern Ride – this ride takes you along the Lakeshore to the resort town of Grand Haven, the Dutch village of Holland and several lakes and rivers.
Activities: During the event, you will experience spectacular bikes, great people watching, shopping, a variety of food options, giant Jenga, giant beer pong, and corn hole all while enjoying adult beverages and craft brews of all kinds.
The area also provides a variety of other must see sites that appeal to every taste, including expansive beaches, WWII ships, military museums, historic homes, beautiful parks and museums of all kinds — right in the center of all the action.
For more information on Muskegon Bike Time, please visit the website at www.muskegonbiketime.com or follow on Facebook or Twitter.