Now in its 17th year, Muskegon Bike Time will be welcoming motorcyclists and the general public to downtown Muskegon and the lakeshore to celebrate those who love to ride and those who love to just watch the phenomenon that descends on Muskegon annually the fourth weekend in July. This year’s dates will be July 20-23.
The event attracts tens of thousands of people to downtown Muskegon, including motorcycle enthusiasts from all around the country, as well as casual observers from all over Michigan. They visit Muskegon to experience the spectacular bikes, live music, shopping, a wide variety of food options, bike shows, contests and competitions.
The area also provides a variety of other must-see sites that appeal to every taste, including expansive beaches, WWII ships, military museums, historic homes, beautiful parks and museums of all kinds - right in the center of all the action.
“Over the years, Muskegon Bike Time has been an economic boon to hotels, restaurants, bars, gas stations, local retailers and other local tourist attractions," said Tim Lipan, spokesperson for Muskegon Bike Time. “In addition, all of the events surrounding this special motorcycle weekend showcases all we have to offer in Muskegon and along the lakeshore.”
The events, which will take place at and around the Muskegon Harley-Davidson store, include a series of free Bike Time Concerts on the main stage, which take place throughout the late afternoon and into the evening on both Thursday and Friday of the festival and from 1 p.m. onward Saturday. Performers include tribute bands for some of the most famous rock and roll groups of all time and other groups who will play popular tunes from all eras.
Riders have the opportunity to participate in any of several rides along the West Michigan shoreline. Different rides take bikers up and down the shoreline from Grand Haven to Ludington.
Other attractions and events at Bike Time include the West Michigan Arm Wrestling Championships Saturday at 1 p.m., with registration from 10 a.m. to noon. The competition is open to all. The Harley-Davidson demo truck will visit Friday and Saturday of the festival, offering those who have a motorcycle endorsement on their license and wear proper riding attire a chance to test drive any of 17 models of bikes.
Competitions will include bikini and dad-bod contests, to take place the Saturday of the festival, as well as cornhole and darts competitions, set for the Friday of the festival.
Local food trucks will be on site offering a variety of options, and local craft brews and Budweiser products will also be available. Lodging options are available throughout Muskegon, including RV and tent spaces at the Harley-Davidson itself.
For more information on Muskegon Bike Time, please visit the festival's website at www.muskegonbiketime.com or follow on Facebook or Twitter.