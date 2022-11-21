Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 is Small Business Saturday – a day to celebrate and support the small businesses in our community. The Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce encourages Muskegon County residents to support our small businesses on Small Business Saturday and to continue to shop local this holiday season and beyond.
“Small businesses are the backbone of the Muskegon Lakeshore community and they need our support now more than ever,” said Cindy Larsen, President of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “The pandemic has been especially hard on our small businesses and it’s up to all of us to ensure they continue to succeed.”
Lakeshore Community Cash is a great way to support small businesses in Muskegon County. The program run through the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce are gift certificates that can be used just like cash at over 70 local businesses. To purchase Lakeshore Community Cash visit https://www.muskegon.org/events-programs/programs/lakeshore-community-cash/
“Lakeshore Community Cash is an easy and effective program to keep money in our local economy,” says Larsen. “Almost $600,000 in Lakeshore Community Cash has been purchased and spent at local businesses in Muskegon County in the last three years.”
For more information and a list of local businesses in Muskegon County, visit muskegon.org.