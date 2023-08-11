Two Muskegon Civic Theatre alumni return and bring a world premiere of a for-kids-by-kids musical to Muskegon with them.
"Runaway Princess is about going on an adventure, and then returning home with a new sense of self and sharing that knowledge with those in the kingdom," says David Alpert (Associate Director If/Then, the Tony-Award winning The Trip to Bountiful and assisted on The Best Man, and Guys & Dolls revival) who along with Kate Reinders ("High School Musical the Musical: The Series," Wicked, Gypsy, Something Rotten!) and Tony Award-nominee Paul Gordon (Jane Eyre, Daddy Long Legs, Emma) are bringing this brand-new musical to Muskegon Civic Theatre, where both David and Kate were bitten by the theatre bug.
"Muskegon Civic Theatre is where I was first introduced to theatre! I sang my first solo on the Beardsley stage," says Kate, “I still remember every word."
David adds that he too got his first experience at Muskegon Civic Theatre.
“The first musical I was in was Rags in 1996, directed by Judy Johnson, who created so many amazing opportunities for kids," he said.
As for this musical, Reinders and co-writer Paul Gordon say, "Runaway Princess is the story of a 'perfect princess' who runs away to find her fairy godmother, and along the way she makes some fairy-tale friends, learns real-life lessons, and starts to become her true, perfectly imperfect self."
The world premiere of Runaway Princess is directed by David Alpert, assisted by Ashton Bahr. The music director is Rachel Dean, rehearsal pianist for Hamilton and Moulin Rouge on Broadway as well as a staff pianist at NYU Steinhardt.
The cast includes Rory Ponce as the lead character, Princess; Max Chalupa as Brad; Kira Staple as the Queen; Ethan Mathias as the Mirror; Christian Fletcher as the Dragon; Zozz Chalupa as the Rabbit; and many more.
The production will be performed in the Beardsley Theatre in downtown Muskegon Aug. 18-20, with 7 p.m. evening performances Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. matinee performances Saturday and Sunday. All tickets are $15 and can be found at muskegoncivictheatre.org or visiting or calling the Frauenthal box office at 231-772-3852.