From the season opener with the Penguin Project to the eason finale, Muskegon Civic Theatre is telling stories that teach, celebrate and lift up the community. They start the season with the Penguin Project production of High School Musical, Jr., the modern musical that celebrates musical theatre, directed by Trent "TK" Klairter. The Penguin Project is a partnership between Muskegon Civic Theatre and No More Sidelines that gives participants with disabilities the opportunity to perform live theatre on the Frauenthal stage.
One of the longest-running Off-Broadway shows, Little Shop of Horrors, is open for business for the first time on the Beardsley Stage. Directed by Marcus Chapman, this deviously delicious sci-fi smash musical runs Oct. 6-21.
Celebrate the holidays a little bit differently with Calendar Girls, based on the film and the true story of eleven WI members who posed nude for a calendar to raise money for the Leukemia Research Fund. Calendar Girls will be performed Nov. 17 through Dec. 3 and will be directed by Penelope Notter.
The MCT black box presentation, running Jan. 12-20, 2024, is a mathematical mystery based on the novel The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime directed by Andrew Zahrt,
From Feb. 9-24, 2024, MCT brings you a celebration of black womanhood in The Glorious World of Crowns, Kinks and Curls, directed by Jeanette Casson.
The season finale, Ragtime, is the spectacular turn of the century musical with three distinctly American tales woven together - that of a stifled upper-class wife, a determined Jewish immigrant and a daring young Harlem musician. Ragtime will be performed in the Frauenthal Theater May 2-5, 2024, and will be directed by Jason Paul Bertoia.
In April, Muskegon Civic Theatre and the Frauenthal Center join forces for Tony N Tina's Wedding, an interactive comedy set at a wedding reception where the audience joins the wedding party and their bickering families for a pasta dinner, champagne toasts and wedding cake, all under the direction of Kristina McCloskey. Tony N Tina's Wedding is not included in a season-ticket package, but you can add the $53 tickets to your order before they sell out. This is a dual fundraiser for both organizations, with proceeds split equally.
Season-ticket packages include the aforementioned six main stage shows (outside Tony N Tina's Wedding) at a very low cost. Adult season ticket packages are $130, and packages for students and seniors (65 or older) are $120.
Can't attend all six shows? MCT offers Flex Packs, which include four tickets to whatever shows you want to see, in any combination that works for you. Flex packs are $90 and include any shows outside Tony N Tina's Wedding.
Individual tickets for High School Musical, Jr., are $15 and will be available starting Aug. 1. The rest of the season drops Sept. 1 and all tickets are $30. Season ticket packages can be purchased until Sept. 10, and flex packs are available through Christmas. To find more information or to purchase season ticket packages, visit www.muskegoncivictheatre.org.