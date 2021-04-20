At 7:30 p.m. April 30 and May 1, MCT will stage a concert version of “Sister Act,” a 2006 musical based on the 1992 Whoopi Goldberg film comedy of the same name. The show at the Mart Dock in downtown Muskegon will be presented in the manner of a drive-in movie with audiences watching from their parked cars, listening over their car radios. The actors will perform on a raised stage.
The presentation will be similar to Halloween 2020 when MCT staged a concert version of “The Rocky Horror Show” at the Mart Dock.
“Sister Act” comes at a time when, due to the public gathering restrictions of the Covid-19 pandemic health crisis, many theatres are simply axing most live productions. "We ... decided that instead of canceling our big spring musical, usually held in the Frauenthal Theater, we would move it outdoors,” said Jason Bertoia, MCT’s managing director. “We presented 'The Rocky Horror Show' in the same drive-in theatre style last fall, and thought it would be a great way to celebrate spring and being able to gather outdoors again.”
“We are so happy to be producing a live show for our community and can't wait to share what we have been working on.”
“Sister Act” is the story of a lounge singer, Deloris Van Cartier, who witnesses a crime, goes on the run and disguises herself as a nun while hiding out in protective custody at a convent. Although she clashes with the Mother Superior, Delores inspires the convent’s choir which becomes a popular entertainment; That blows Deloris’ cover, so here come gangsters intent on icing her.
“Sister Act” has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Glenn Slater, a book by Bill and Cheri Steinkellner, and additional book material by Douglas Carter Beane.
Appearing in MCT’s “Sister Act” will be A’Nyah Greer as Deloris, Cynthia Bates Twining as Mother Superior, Bella Resterhouse as Sister Mary Robert, Kendyl White as Sister Mary Patrick, Trina Sandifer as Sister Mary Lazarus, Bryan Engler as Monsignor O’Hara, Reuben Crosby as Curtis, Michael Davis Arnold as Eddie, Jakari Carson as TJ, Mark Martin as Joey, Spenser Escareno-Kniat as Pablo, Diane Van Wesep as Sister Mary Martin-of-Tours, Ellen Pallasch as Sister Mary Theresa, Sarah Eadeh as Michelle, Chelsea Zobl as Tina, and Luke Lewis as Ernie.
The show is being directed by Kirk Wahamaki, assisted by Leslye Witt. Music director is Philip David DeYoung, costumes are by Susan Eyler, and the choreographer is Jana Warren. Bill Hendon is technical director, and sound is by ProAudio.
Tickets are $25 per person, and available at www.muskegoncivictheatre.org/tickets/. Parking will be general admission, on a first-come, first served basis. Doors will open at 6:45 p.m.