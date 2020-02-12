Whitehall, MI (49461)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Snow this evening will give way to lingering snow showers late. Low around 20F. SW winds shifting to NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snowfall around one inch.