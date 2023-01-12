"Imagine Anne [Frank] and Emmett [Till] meeting in a place called Memory. What might they say to each other? Would they have anything in common to share? Or have any lessons for us? What happens if we don't listen to their voices? Are we doomed to simply repeat the past?... What if we don't even remember them?"
A voice overhead presents these questions to the audience as Janet Langhart Cohen's Anne & Emmett begins to tell the story.
Muskegon Civic Theatre brings this important story to their annual Black Box presentation on the Frauenthal Stage; however, this time a mother and son have been working to bring this memory play to life. David Alpert and his mother Anna have been codirecting this production both locally and via Zoom technology. David, a Muskegon native and Muskegon Civic Theatre alum, is an award-winning New York City based director (SDC), whose work has been applauded by both the New York Times and The New Yorker. As a director of both plays and musicals, his work has taken him across the country, and has brought him into rehearsal rooms with some of the leading players in the Broadway community. In addition to his work directing for the stage, David serves as the creative director for Tony Award-winner Idina Menzel, was the founding Artistic Director for BroadwayCon, and is an Adjunct Professor of Acting at New York University (Steinhardt). The Muskegon community knows Anna as our Rabbi's wife and a director, choreographer, teacher, and actor in her own right, as well as, an activist as a founding member of the Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies.
Anne & Emmett is a one-act imaginary conversation between Anne Frank and Emmett Till, both victims of racial intolerance and hatred. Frank, the 13-year-old Jewish girl whose diary provided a gripping perspective of the Holocaust, speaks with Till, the 14-year-old African American boy whose brutal murder in Mississippi sparked the American civil rights movement. Though this play deals with innocence, grief, hurt, and brutality inflicted on two young people, you will leave feeling uplifted with a drive to make a change in your own community. Anne & Emmett contains derogatory racial language and imagery that could be disturbing but reflects the realities of the lives and deaths of these two young hate crime victims. Anna says, "This is the story of two teenagers who can teach us so much that we need today and unfortunately what they went through is still happening." David adds, "and we will continue to tell the story until we make a positive change."
The cast of four local volunteer actors includes Gabi Tomes (Grand Haven) as Anne Frank, Jamelle Sargent (Muskegon) as Emmett Till, Zaneta Adams (Muskegon) as Emmett's mother, Mamie, and Adam Bell (Norton Shores) as Anne's father, Otto.
Muskegon Civic Theatre has enhanced their programing related to Anne & Emmett with talk backs with the cast and directors after some performances and two student matinees for area 7th-12th graders Jan. 17-18, which was paired with a curriculum written by the playwright. The Center for Holocaust and Genocide Studies is hosting a talk back and reception immediately following the Jan. 14 performance. You can also dig deeper into the stories of Anne and Emmett as our local libraries are hosting presentations all month. Muskegon Area District Library will be hosting Historian Jim Herm for a deep dive into Emmett Till Jan. 18 at 6 p.m. at their Norton Shores branch, and Hackley Public Library will be Hosting Irene Miller: Holocaust Survivor Jan. 26 at 6 p.m. at Muskegon High School Auditorium. Both events are open to the public.
This poignant production will be on the Frauenthal stage January 13-21. Tickets for the production are $30. They are available online at www.muskegoncivictheatre.org, at the Frauenthal Box Office, or by calling (231) 727-8001. $15 student rush tickets are available at the box office one hour before each production and group rates are available.
Muskegon Civic Theatre and David Alpert will be hosting an Audition Workshop on the Frauenthal stage on January 14th from 2:00 to 4:00. Seating and participation is limited. A $5 minimum donation will be collected at the door.