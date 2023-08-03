A Muskegon County man is looking forward to a future with a “new house and no worries” after winning a $1.1 million Mega Money Match Fast Cash Progressive Jackpot.
The 67-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, bought his winning ticket at the Sherman Marathon, located at 1768 West Sherman Road in Muskegon.
“I play Fast Cash when the jackpot gets above $500,000,” said the lucky player. “I recently started playing the Mega Money Match game and like the number aspect of the Fast Cash games.
“I looked the ticket over first to see if I matched any numbers and then went back to see the prize amounts. When I saw I matched the number 74 to win the jackpot, my first thought was: ‘Nah, this isn’t right.’ I took the ticket back to the store to scan it, and I saw the jackpot had reset to $10,000. When I scanned the ticket and saw I had to claim at the Lottery, I knew I had really won!”
The player recently visited lottery headquarters to claim the prize. With his winnings, he plans to buy a new home and then save the remainder.
“Winning means a new house and no worries for me financially, and a more comfortable retirement,” said the player.