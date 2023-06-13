Amadeus Tafe, a student at Muskegon Community College (MCC), recently achieved the rare "Robin Hood bulls-eye" shot during the school’s archery class. While most archers never hit this mark, Tafe managed to accomplish this impressive feat in front of his peers and instructor.
The Robin Hood shot refers to an incredible display of precision where the second arrow splits the first arrow in half, something that rarely happens in the archery world.
Instructor Matt Clark expressed his excitement over Tafe’s accomplishment.
"I've had the distinct pleasure of watching hundreds of archers enjoy the outstanding sensation of shooting their first bulls-eyes all across the country," Clark said. "Amadeus has accomplished something most archers don't achieve in a lifetime of shooting. Well done, Amadeus! Your efforts, dedication, and success inspire us and reflect remarkably on the MCC archery community!"
Tafe himself expressed gratitude for the rare opportunity and the support he received from the MCC archery community.
"A rare opportunity, one that I'll remember for a long time," he said, reflecting on the significance of his achievement.
MCC offers a comprehensive archery class through its Health, Physical Education, and Recreation (HPER) department, where students like Tafe have the chance to develop their skills, embrace their passion for archery, and achieve extraordinary milestones.
For more information about MCC's archery program and other courses offered by the college, please visit www.muskegoncc.edu.