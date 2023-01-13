Muskegon Community College (MCC) leaders celebrated 38 faculty members for earning Certificates in Effective College Instruction from the Association of College and University Educators (ACUE). Faculty demonstrated their commitment to student success and equity by completing coursework that equips them with the evidence-based teaching practices shown to improve student engagement, increase persistence, and close equity gaps.
ACUE Certification, the only nationally recognized collegiate teaching credential endorsed by the American Council on Education, ensures faculty have demonstrated comprehensive knowledge and skills across all core teaching competencies. Certificates, pins, and medallions were presented during an award ceremony on the main campus Wednesday, Jan. 4.
“I have the utmost respect for those who participated in this program,” said Dr. Kelley Conrad, Provost and Chief Student Services Officer, during the ceremony. “You showed grit, tenacity, and commitment to your peers, your craft, and your students.” Conrad acknowledged that faculty completed the program over the period of about 10 months while teaching full-time and simultaneously influencing thousands of students.
MCC President Dr. John Selmon joined Conrad in praising the commitment of faculty, saying, “We know the core of what we do is all about teaching and learning and your efforts demonstrate our commitment to student success.”
Selmon acknowledged that faculty and others on campus will continue pursuing professional development in support of the college ‘aspiring to be the best.’