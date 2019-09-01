The Muskegon Conservation District has recently renovated their building with more rooms for office spaces and the creation of a new learning center.
The Kiskey Learning Center will be used for workshops and presentations for West Michigan residents of all ages.
During renovation, staff recognized a need for an automated external defibrillator (AED) in case an emergency would occur. The Muskegon Conservation District applied for a mini grant for an AED from the Osteopathic Foundation of West Michigan and was awarded funding. The AED has been purchased and has been installed.
The Osteopathic Foundation of West Michigan is a community health and education foundation. It works to measurably improve fundamental wellness in the Muskegon-Lakeshore area in the tradition of osteopathic medicine. The Foundation invests in projects that increase access to quality healthcare, improve nutrition, and encourage physical activity with a goal to bring wellness within reach for every member of our community.