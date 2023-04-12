Clerk Nancy A. Waters filed her retirement paperwork with Muskegon County earlier this week. Her official last day as Muskegon County Clerk will be Friday, April 28, 2023.
“Clerk Nancy Waters has served as the Clerk for Muskegon County since Jan. 1, 2009,” said Mark Eisenbarth, Muskegon County Administrator. “I want to thank Clerk Nancy Waters for her service and commitment to not only Muskegon County but our community as well. We wish her all the best in her future endeavors.”
Prior to serving as clerk, she served on the Muskegon County Board as a commissioner from 2003 to 2007. She won the election as Muskegon County Clerk in November 2008 and officially took office Jan. 1, 2009. She has held the office ever since.
“On behalf of the Muskegon County Board of Commissioners, I would like to thank Clerk Nancy Waters for her service and dedication to Muskegon County,” said Charles Nash, Board Chair. “Between her four years serving as Muskegon County Commissioner to the past 14 years as Muskegon County Clerk, Clerk Nancy Waters has made many valuable contributions towards the success of Muskegon County. She has always gone above and beyond to serve the citizens of Muskegon County and will truly be missed.”
Today, the Muskegon County 14th Circuit Court Judges announced that pursuant to their statutory authority, Karen Buie has been appointed as the Muskegon County Clerk. Ms. Buie will start Monday, May 1, 2023. “Ms. Buie has significant institutional knowledge about the department and its operations. We are confident she will make a smooth transition into the County Clerk’s office that will allow the office to continue to serve the citizens of Muskegon County,” stated Chief Circuit Judge Pro Tem Kenneth Hoopes.