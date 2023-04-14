The Community Foundation for Muskegon County will be at the Book Nook & Java Shop in Montague Thursday, April 27 to visit with members in the community. Staff will be at the bookstore hosting a casual open house style event. If you have time to stop in and chat with the Community Foundation staff, they would love to hear about what it is you love about the White Lake Area.
"We look forward to connecting with community members and learning about what is working well in their neighborhoods and where there are opportunities for success," said Todd Jacobs, President and CEO of the Community Foundation. If you are curious about learning more, contact Amy Moore at the Community Foundation, call (231) 332-4138 or email amy@muskegonfoundation.org.