This week, Muskegon County, Nugent Sand Company, and Cherette Group announce the County’s successful purchase of the second phase of the new Dune Harbor Park Muskegon County, which is expected to open to the public on or about March 1, 2023.
A year ago, in December 2021, the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNTRF) recommended funding for Phase II of the project, known as the North Lake. With the completed transaction this week and per MNRTF grant requirements, the county has 90 days to open the park to the public.
The project is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to create a public park that provides public access to inland lakes and a significant amount of Lake Michigan shoreline. The success of this project is attributed to the hard work and partnership between the County of Muskegon, the Land Conservancy of West Michigan, and Nugent Sand owners. Owners Robert Chandonnet and his daughters Suzette Colon and Deanna Chandonnet, have generously provided over $8 million in match to the MNRTF grant allowing Phase I and now Phase II of the acquisition to be completed. Mr. Chandonnet has requested the property be named “Dune Harbor Park” in memory of his late wife, Lynne.
Denny Cherette of Cherette Group, who has represented Nugent Sand’s real estate interests in this matter for more than a decade, noted the lasting significance of this project.
“What happened today is the culmination of years of hard work, vision, and persistence by the Chandonnet family, the County, the State agencies, and our team,” Cherette said. “There’s a real sense of joy in the outcome today. Bob Chandonnet, Lynne Chandonnet, and their families have made a tremendous gift to our community in setting aside this land for public use. Dune Harbor Park will be an asset used by countless people for generations to come.”
“My wife, Lynne, began this dream,” Mr. Chandonnet said. “She always envisioned that this land would be a place many, many people could enjoy. Our family couldn’t be happier than to know this land will always be preserved and shared.”
“On behalf of The County of Muskegon, I thank all who were involved — and all who continue to be involved — in making this land available to the public for many decades to come. This is a beautiful gift to our community from Bob, Suzette and Deanna. Remarkable accomplishments such as this one show us what can happen when neighbors and partners rally around a shared vision,” said Muskegon County Administrator Mark Eisenbarth.
He said that while the county took ownership of the property Dec. 13, they plan to open the north side of the park by March 2023.
Muskegon County is actively pursuing master planning grants to create sustainable and equitable uses for the new park.
“The purchase of this pristine 377-acre park has been underway for about three years. This beautiful property include two large private lakes, 1,660 feet on Lake Michigan and already has a 2.2-mile hiking trail. Two fully paved parking lots have already been constructed for visitors,” said Muskegon County Board of Commissioner Chair Robert Scolnik. “We are honored to make the dream of Bob Chandonnet’s late wife, Lynne, and the Chandonnet family possible. Having such a huge, beautiful park in an urban area is a miracle for the residents of Muskegon County. I was very pleased to play a part.”
A fund has been developed at the Community Foundation for Muskegon County to support projects at Dune Harbor Park Muskegon County. For more information on the fund, go to www.muskegonfoundation.org or call the CFFMC at 231-724-4538.