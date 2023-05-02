The Michigan Supreme Court has released its FY 2022 Problem Solving Courts Annual Report, tracking the progress and highlighting the success of 207 problem solving courts (PSCs) across Michigan from Oct. 1, 2021 to Sept. 30, 2022. The Muskegon County Courts are fortunate enough to have several problem-solving courts, the Adult Mental Health Court, Sobriety Court, Veterans Treatment Court, Adult Recovery Court, Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program, all of which help justice-involved individuals in our community by helping them overcome underlying issues such as substance use disorders mental illness, and veteran-specific issues.
“The Muskegon County Courts are extremely proud of our long-standing commitment to, and continued support of, the problem-solving court model. We are also proud of those participants who have done their part by embracing the opportunities afforded to them by these specialty dockets and, as a result of their efforts, have seen drastic improvements to their livelihood and well-being. The data contained in this annual report helps to illustrate for all of our citizens the effectiveness of these programs and the value that they add to our community and to our criminal justice system,” said Hon. Raymond J. Kostrzewa, Chief Judge of the 60th District Court and presiding judge for the Muskegon County Veterans Treatment Court.
Honorable Gregory C. Pittman, Chief Judge of the 14th Circuit and Probate Court added, “We are pleased and honestly proud of the quality of service that the Muskegon County specialty courts provide. The judges, court staff, and other professionals involved have embraced and committed themselves to having a positive impact, through these initiatives, on the quality of life for our Muskegon County community.”
“Problem-solving courts exemplify how we are working to increase public trust and confidence in the judiciary through collaboration and compassion—an overarching goal of our Michigan Judicial Council,” said Justice Kyra H. Bolden, the PSC liaison for the Supreme Court. “What struck me the most about this report is that these pages are not just filled with numbers and milestones; they are filled with hope and humanity.”
Key report findings:
Michigan’s adult drug and sobriety programs grew from 98 programs in FY 2018 to 109 programs in FY 2022.
Graduates of adult drug court programs were, on average, more than 3 times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission to a program.
Sobriety court graduates who used an ignition interlock device were nearly 5 times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission.
Unemployment dropped by 88 percent for adult drug court graduates, 86 percent for sobriety court graduates, and 85 percent for hybrid court (drug/sobriety) graduates.
On average, mental health court (MHC) graduates—adult and juvenile—were nearly 2 times less likely to commit another crime within three years of admission to a program. Unemployment among adult circuit MHC graduates dropped by 81 percent. Average 99 percent improvement in mental health and 95 percent quality of life improvement.
Graduates of veterans treatment courts (VTCs) were nearly 2 times less likely to reoffend within three years of admission to a program.
Unemployment dropped by 88 percent among VTC graduates.
Michigan remains a national leader with 28 VTCs.
Problem-solving courts focus on providing treatment and intense supervision to offenders as an alternative to incarceration. These include drug and sobriety, mental health, veterans, and other nontraditional courts. The Supreme Court, through its State Court Administrative Office, assists trial court judges in the management of these courts by providing training, education, operational standards, monitoring, certification requirements, and funding.