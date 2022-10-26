The 14th Circuit Court in Muskegon County and the 60th District Court in Muskegon announced that they have collectively received $1,784,870 for fiscal year 2023 from the State Court Administrative Office (SCAO) and the federal government to fund the operation of treatment courts (drug/sobriety, mental health, veterans treatment), the Swift and Sure Sanctions Probation Program (SSSPP), and other programs. Extensive follow-up analysis on problem-solving courts, for instance, shows that in fiscal year 2021, adult drug court graduates were, on average, more than 4 times less likely to be convicted of a new offense within three years of admission to a program.
Circuit Court Chief Judge Gregory C. Pittman stated, “We are extremely proud that our courts have been able to successfully operate innovative programs that efficiently direct resources toward addressing the challenging life issues of some citizens. Far too often, those issues result in the presence of individuals on the wrong side of the criminal justice system. We could not continue to operate nor make such a positive impact without the support we receive from these state and federal grants.”
“Keeping our problem-solving courts operational is a priority for our court because these programs are helping individuals in our own community turn their lives around”, said District Court Chief Judge Raymond J. Kostrzewa.
“I thank the governor and legislature for providing the resources to solve problems and save lives because that funding enables these programs to continue strengthening families and communities, as well as saving taxpayer dollars,” said Justice Elizabeth T. Clement, who is the MSC liaison to problem-solving courts and SSSPPs. “Muskegon County courts are all to be commended for their dedication toward making these programs successful.”