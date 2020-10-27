In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michigan Supreme Court established a four phase plan for returning court operations to full capacity.
Muskegon County Courts were able to reach phase three and re-opened the courthouse doors to the general public on July 6, 2020. However, the latest COVID-19 testing data shows an increase in COVID-19 cases in the last two- weeks.
Pursuant to Supreme Court order, this increase requires all Muskegon County courts to revert to Phase two and its more restrictive conditions in terms of how the public interacts with the court and court staff.
For the general public, this means:
1. Court offices will not be open to serve the general public on a ‘walk-in’ basis.
2. Most court hearings will be conducted virtually via Zoom. Instructions on how to appear and how to participate in a court hearing via Zoom will be provided to all parties along with their notice.
If you have an attorney and you are uncertain about whether you should appear in person or how to appear remotely, contact your attorney immediately.
3. Individuals will be allowed into the Hall of Justice only under specific conditions. Unless you are noticed to appear in-person for a specific hearing or appointment with court staff, the general public will not be admitted into the courts’ facilities.
4. Everyone entering the Hall of Justice will be required to complete a health screening and must wear a mask at all times while inside the Hall of Justice.
5. Jury trials will continue, but on a limited basis. If you are called for jury service, please carefully follow the instructions on the summons and call the Jury Clerk at the number listed on your summons if you have any questions.
6. The Muskegon County Clerk and the Sheriff’s Office operate independently of the courts and may impose their own rules. You should contact their offices to verify current procedures.
Our primary goal is to return to Phase three and a return to full capacity, but only when we can do so safely. Once again, the courts thank the community for their patience, sacrifices, and support during these extraordinary times.
The Sheriff’s Office and Prosecutor’s Office located in the Hall of Justice will remain open. The County Clerk’s Vital Records Office will remain open to the public for limited services.
For further information, contact:
14th Circuit Court Records: 231-724-8843 or CCR.Filings@muskegoncounty.net
Family /Circuit Court: 231-724-6234 or FamilyCourtServices@muskegoncounty.net
Circuit Court Collections: 231-724-3470
60th District Court: 60DistrictCourt@muskegoncounty.net
Civil: 231-724-6329
Criminal/Traffic:231-724-6258
Probate Court:231-724-6241 or Probatefile@muskegoncounty.net
FOC Questions: 1-877-543-2660 or FamilyCourtServices@muskegoncounty.net