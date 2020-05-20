Flooding has prompted Muskegon County officials to declare a local State of Emergency.
The Declaration of State of Emergency will allow Muskegon County officials to coordinate additional resources for residents.
Muskegon County is currently experiencing inland flooding. The significantly high water levels in Lake Michigan, local lakes and rivers caused by the heavy rainfall has impacted residential neighborhoods and commercial sites.
Residents are urged to take measures to limit any damages to their property from flooding. Anyone who has suffered flooding damage is asked to fill out a self-reporting damage survey form online here.
Residents can ask for non-emergency assistance or report damage from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday by calling 211.
If you are experiencing damage from this flood event please email your contact information (name, address, and cell number) to EM@co.muskegon.mi.us along with any pictures and a description of your damage (inches of water in your basement).
More information will be shared in the next few days on the next steps in this process.