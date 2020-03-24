Muskegon, MI – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has notified Public Health – Muskegon County (PHMC) of an additional positive COVID-19 case in one Muskegon County resident.
This is the third positive case in Muskegon County. The case is a male child with no travel history. Public Health – Muskegon County is contacting people who have been in close contact with the patient. They will be assessed for symptoms and monitored appropriately.
“This is a strong reminder that COVID-19 can affect people of all ages,” said Kathy Moore, Muskegon County health officer. “It is important that everyone practice social distancing, follow all public health orders, and work together to slow the spread of this illness.”
As of Tuesday morning, tests have been submitted for 72 Muskegon County residents. Fourteen have come back negative, 3 positive and 55 pending. To prevent the spread of COVID-19, people should wash their hands, stay home, avoid close contact with sick people, cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue, and disinfect commonly touched surfaces.
Statewide, there have been 293 positive tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours bringing the total number in Michigan to 1,328. There have been 15 deaths reported.
COVID-19 symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure to the virus. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
The health department and all local officials are relying on our community to work together to slow the potential spread of illness and refer to official sources of reliable information. For local updates, visit muskegonhealth.net. Trusted information can also be found at www.michigan.gov/coronavirus and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/.