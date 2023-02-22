Rich Mullally has found productive ways to occupy himself since retiring as a Muskegon High School biology teacher 28 years ago, and he's hoping to get some help from the public with his latest project.
Mullally previously campaigned to remove smoking from indoor Muskegon County restaurants, and when that work succeeded, he moved on to honoring county men who have lost their lives in war. He has put together an exhaustively researched list of all 46 men from Muskegon County who died fighting in the Korean War in the 1950s, with their military service information and pictures, and plans to display his findings at the USS LST 393 museum in Muskegon, to which he routinely donates materials.
Mullally previously completed a similar (and much larger) project regarding World War II veterans from the county; he was able to find photos of 429 of the 432 county men who died in that war. With precious few of those veterans still living - he noted the youngest possible veteran of World War II would now be 94 - he's moved on to the veterans of more recent conflicts.
"That project now is as complete as it can be, and I've been working with Korean and Vietnam war veterans ever since," Mullally said. "The idea of the Korean war men who lost their lives is really special to me. There are quite a few of those people around, and unlike the World War II veterans, they're around enough that they're still active people. Many of them are in their mid-80s now."
He hopes, though, that relatives of theirs can help supply him with higher-quality military photos of the deceased. Most of the pictures of Korean War casualties he's collected are from back issues of the Muskegon Chronicle, and as you'd expect, newspaper photos from nearly seven decades ago aren't always the best. His hope is that families can provide better ones.
"The pictures are, let's say, better than nothing," Mullally joked. "We're hoping some people will see them and see their grandfather's or great-uncle's name and say, 'We've got a better picture than that,' and will reach out to us. These men gave their lives, and much like the Korean War is largely forgotten, so are these men."
Mullally said he'll keep working on these projects as long as he's able. He encourages families of Muskegon County veterans to contact him regardless of when or where they served as information can be used in future projects.
Anyone with information or photos to share with Mullally for the project can reach him by phone at 231-744-3418 or email at remull@gmail.com.