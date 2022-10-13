Through the entire month of October, the organizers at Visit Muskegon invite the citizens of Muskegon County to participate in this year’s 18th annual Depot to Depot: Self-Guided Fall Tour and Contest of 2022. Celebrate the fall colors by taking photos at Muskegon’s beautiful parks, local businesses, dunes and water to possibly win prizes. Participants are encouraged to take this self-guided tour on their bike, in their car, or on a hike to see and explore the new colors of the new season.
Those who submit their photos have the chance to win two passenger passes aboard the Lake Express High-Speed Ferry for the 2023 sailing season and an overnight stay at the Shoreline Inn in Downtown Muskegon. Contest photos entries can be submitted to bit.ly/SubmitD2DPhotosHere. Visit Muskegon encourages applicants to use the hashtags #VisitMuskegon, #D2D and #LiveWhiteLake by sharing their photos through Instagram or Facebook. Multiple entries are allowed but must be submitted separately. Maps are available for pick-up at the Muskegon Union Depot at 610 W. Western Ave. in downtown Muskegon and White Lake Train Depot at 124 W. Hansen in Whitehall, or you can download them on the Visit Muskegon website.
Many local businesses are offering Depot to Depot specials to customers, each special varying to each business. The businesses offering special discounts are: Arts Council of White Lake - Nuveen Center, Art Cats Gallery, Banana Dog Loose Leaf Tea, The Bird House, Blue Pineapple Cafe, The Book Nook & Java Shop, The Cheese Lady, The Garden Shed, Hackley and Hume Historic Site, Hackley Public Library, Lake Effect Sport, Minty Vintage, Morat’s Bakery, Muskegon Farmers Market, Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business & Industry, Muskegon Museum of History & Science, Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park, Pigeon Hill Brewing Company, Pitkin Drug & Gift Shoppe, Under Par Golf Muskegon, Wasserman’s Floral & Gifts, White Lake Community Library and White River Light Station.
The winners will be announced Nov. 2 and prizes must be claimed by Nov. 9.