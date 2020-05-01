*The following are proposed work schedules, which are subject to change due to weather conditions and/or other unexpected circumstances.
Hall Road – from Canada to Peters Road in Casnovia Township: Ditching on gravel upgrade
Cline Road – from Blackmer and Bossett Road in Ravenna Township: Ditching
US-31 – at Riley Thompson overpass (northbound and southbound) in Dalton Township: Repair washouts
Meinert Road – from Old 99 and Indian Bay Road in White River Township: Ditching
Various Locations – in Dalton, Montague and White River Townships: Stump Removal
Skeels Road – from Schow to Holton Duck Lake Road in Holton Township: Ditching
Various Locations – in Dalton Township: Brush Hogging
Various Roads – in Blue Lake and Holton Townships: Shoulder Patching
Kenowa Avenue – Sherman Boulevard to the north to the Village Limits in Casnovia Township: Paving on Friday, May 1st. Road will be closed to through traffic for the day, but access will remain open to residents living within the construction zone as well as emergency responders. (Weather permitting.)
Squires Road – from Bailey Road to Moore Road in Casnovia and Moorland Township: Paving on Saturday, May 2nd. Road will be closed to through traffic for the day, but access will remain open for residents living within the construction zone as well as emergency responders. (Weather permitting.)