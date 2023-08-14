A shootout between the suspect of a domestic dispute case and Muskegon County sheriff's deputies ended with the suspect killed and an officer hospitalized early Monday morning.
The suspect, who was not named as of Monday afternoon, was confirmed to have fired a weapon inside a county home late Sunday night, and an off-duty deputy identified his vehicle a couple of hours later. The suspect fled upon pursuit from officers from the county, Muskegon Township, Fruitport Township and the state police.
The vehicle went off the road and into a ditch near the intersection of Slocum and Neil roads in Ravenna about a half hour after the pursuit began, at which point, the sheriff's office said, the driver resisted arrest and fired his gun at officers. Officers returned fire and ultimately killed the suspect.
County sheriff's deputy Joshua Hankins was struck by gunfire multiple times in the shootout and was transported to Trinity Health. He was released shortly after 5 a.m. Monday with non-life-threatening injuries.
The state police continue to investigate the incident.