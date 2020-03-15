￼Muskegon, MI – The County is moving forward with closing all offices beginning Monday, March 16.
This follows the Governor’s decision to close K-12 schools and the Executive order 2020-5 to cancel all events over 250 people and all assemblages in shared space over 250 people. Muskegon County Hall of Justice receives 500 to 2,000 visitors at any given day throughout the week.
Executive Leaders of Muskegon County met early March 13 to decide what is best for our community and staff members. “In support of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s recommendation in preventing the spread of the COVID- 19/coronavirus, we have decided to close County offices in order to protect the overall public health of our citizens, families, and employees,” states Chairman Susie Hughes.
The County asks that all citizens regularly wash their hands with soap and warm water and practice social distancing. It is recommended by the Board of Commissioners that gatherings over 100 persons be canceled. If events are not canceled, please contact the Muskegon County Public Health Department.
All Committee and Board meetings have been cancelled starting March 16 thru April 5.
Muskegon County Activates Emergency Operation Plan - In addition, Muskegon County has activated their Emergency Operation Plan (EOP). Activation of the EOP provides joint planning, responses, and aligns our resourcing accordingly with a wide range of partners throughout the County.
For statewide and national information on the virus, visit Michigan.gov/Coronavirus or CDC.gov/Coronavirus.