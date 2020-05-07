LANSING – On Thursday, April 30 Michigan republican lawmakers voted against extending Michigan’s current state of emergency that was issued by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Although, lawmakers voted against the extension, the governor disregarded the decision later that day by extending the state of emergency until May 28. This wouldn’t have ended the current stay-at-home order which remains in effect until May 15.
Among the state representatives voting to end the emergency was Muskegon County’s Greg VanWoerkom, 91st House. On Friday, May 1, VanWoerkom went on Facebook to set the record straight.
“I was curious how the vote yesterday would be covered by the media and the governor’s next steps. Let me provide some clarification and some of my thoughts,” writes VanWoerkom.
“First and foremost, the health of Muskegon residents remains my top priority. I talked to a local health professional who has direct involvement in the modeling for Muskegon County and believes we are likely in peak right now. Muskegon has flattened the curve and is prepared with beds and equipment; a slow re-opening could actually help create the herd immunity that we need.”
When it comes to COVID-19 deaths in the United States Michigan ranks number three with 4,000 deaths. Metro Detroit has been at the epicenter for many of these deaths, the city alone has had over 9,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19, and over 1,000 people have died from the virus there.
Wayne County, where Detroit resides, reports its statistics separately. Wayne County has had over 8,000 people diagnosed, and over 800 killed by COVID-19.
Muskegon County on the other hand has had only 335 confirmed cases, per the updated statistics on May 6, and 19 deaths. Most of the cases appear to be located in The City of Muskegon,102, The City of Muskegon Heights, 85, and Norton Shores,51.
VanWoerkom continued to write that he felt there were other health concerns people should be worried about other than COVID-19.
From that same post, ”[…] Now, health is more encompassing than the threat of COVID-19. There are many residents that need elective surgeries, have put off doctor appointments, or have avoided treatment to stay away from the hospital.
“Additionally, the mental health crisis that this has created is currently unmeasurable. These are items that have gone by the wayside by governing by executive order that does not account for regional preparedness.”
In his Facebook statement he writes he doesn’t deny the threat of COVID-19, and that the vote doesn’t symbolize the denial of a threat. Instead, VanWoerkom writes it is to show that Michigan has a representative form of government.
He writes that it is time to govern again with laws and that all branches of government be included in the decision-making process.
“The vote yesterday was not saying the threat is not real and people are not at risk as the governor is trying to portray the vote. The vote yesterday was that we have a representative form of government, and it is time that we govern again with laws rather than by a Frequently Asked Questions page. It is time we address this crisis together.
“As part of the vote yesterday, the House codified some of the governor’s critical orders to keep people safe. Let’s do it by laws where co-equal branches of government are finding solutions for the state rather than orders. Where we all have access to the data, information, and modeling rather than only through the executive and unaccountable bureaucrats.”
It would appear from his Facebook post VanWoerkom is concerned with preserving the representative democracy the United States was founded on.
“The governor’s response last night was to issue new executive orders that in essence resets the clock. In practice, this is saying the governor could run our state by executive order in perpetuity. Without going into the differences of the 1945 and 1976 state of emergency laws here, this is why we also voted to allow the legislature to take the governor to court.
“Political, ideological persuasion aside, we should all look to protect and preserve our representative democracy. As many have commented, messaged, called, e-mailed, and written, I will be held accountable for the handling of this crisis. The legislature voted to reinstate our constitutional power so that we can have a voice for our constituencies—you.”
However, despite all the well-wishes made by the state legislature to have some say in the matter, the governor has said publicly that she plans to veto bills that she feels would reopen the state to early. She has already done so, vetoing Senate Bill 858, which would have let some businesses like bars, gyms, and other businesses reopen on May 15.
However, the legislature doesn't appear to be rolling over without a fight. On Wednesday, May 6, a lawsuit spearheaded by the house speaker Lee Chattfield, R-Levering, and senate majority leader Mike Shirkey, R-Clarklake, against the governor.
Chattfield said at a press conference that his republican peers feel that the governor has exceeded her power.
According to the lawsuit, “Recent actions seize lawmaking power from the Legislature in service of a new executive-domineered legal regime. In doing so, Defendant takes control of matters at the core of the Legislature’s constitutional mandate.
"And she does so under no discernible standards or time limits, save vague insistences that an ‘emergency’ requires them.”
In response the governor's office has stated, "We are appalled that those across the aisle are choosing a global pandemic as the time to pick political fights with the governor instead of focusing on what we can do to help the people of our state."
Presiding over the case will be judge Cynthia Stephens, who was appointed by former Gov. Jennifer Granholm.