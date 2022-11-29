The Muskegon Area District Library (MADL) is thrilled to announce the newest addition to MADL Storyville: Bulldog Acres, in the recently renovated Ravenna Branch. Bulldog Acres opened at the beginning of November 2022, and a grand opening will take place at the Ravenna Branch Dec. 3, 2022 at 11 a.m. with visits from Santa to follow.
The vibrant space was designed to encourage caregivers and their children to sing, talk, read, write, and play together – the five fundamentals of Every Child Ready to Read. Visitors will be able to visit a variety of well-known Ravenna landmarks within Bulldog Acres, including a barn, veterinarian office, pickle vat, and white pine forest. Each space contains elements to facilitate engaging interactions for caregivers and children to play and learn together.
“I am beyond excited about this new Storyville we’ve built in Ravenna and I look forward to seeing the community enjoy it,” says Ron Suszek, Director of MADL. “Playing is an important part in getting ready to read, an essential tool to improving early literacy.”
Ravenna Branch is the fourth MADL location to install a Storyville with Norton Shores Branch, Muskegon Heights Branch, and Montague Branch also containing community-themed literacy villages.