West Michigan Enforcement Team detectives executed two search warrants on 5th St. in Muskegon Wednesday and arrested a 35-year-old Muskegon County man. The suspect is not identified as he has not been arraigned yet, but he is lodged in the county jail and will face charges that include possession with intent to deliver. The charges are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.
The warrants were issued at two different locations on 5th St., one in the 1200 block and another in the 1700 block.
WEMET detectives seized 100 grams of suspected fentanyl, 80 grams of suspected heroin, 40 grams of crystal methamphetamine, and over 30 grams of suspected cocaine/crack cocaine in the bust.
Detectives were assisted by members of the WEMET-Ottawa office, Michigan State Police Canine Unit and the Muskegon Police Department.