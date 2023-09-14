MUSKEGON — The Muskegon Fire Department celebrated being 150 years old with a parade last Saturday. Including police cars at the front and rear, there were 23 units in the parade. Most of these were fire trucks from Muskegon, with one from Muskegon Heights. They were identified by numbers including E22, 41, 23 and 121.
The fire truck leading the parade was numbered 343. This 1970 American LaFrance unit is owned by Jim and Sandy McCann of Muskegon. As a passenger, they had Grand Marshal Herm Wilson, 86, the first black member of the Muskegon Fire Department. This is a special truck decorated to commemorate the 9/11 disaster in New York City, Shanksville, Pennsylvania and the Pentagon 22 years ago. When the twin towers collapsed, 343 firefighters lost their lives.
“This truck has been in the hands of firefighters since (it was) new,” said Jim, who spent 20 years as a member of the Egelston Township Fire Department.
From 1970 to 2005, it was owned by the Minersville, Pennsylvania fire department. Next, a fire equipment collector in Middletown, Connecticut had it for a year and a half. Then it went to a new owner in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He owned it for over 15 years and was the person who had it decorated. On the front corners of the cab are images of the twin towers. "Never forget 09-11-01" is lettered on the side. On the left rear window is "In Memory of United Flight 93 ‘Let’s Roll.'" On the right-hand side window is a reminder of the attack on the Pentagon.
This last June, Jim saw an ad online for the truck and bought it. He and his wife went to pick it up in Baton Rouge and drove it back to Michigan.
“We never got above 60 miles per hour, as it was governed to that speed,” he said.
With that 1,200-mile trip behind them, they now make shorter runs to car shows and other events in the area. Many people are reminded to never forget, while younger people might become more aware of the tragic events of 9/11.
The oldest fire truck in the parade was a 1919 chain-driven American LaFrance the Muskegon Fire Department bought new. More than 100 years ago, it was transported from the factory to Muskegon by rail car. The truck, now owned by a collector in Allendale, still runs but was on a flatbed trailer for the parade.
Also honored in the parade was Ruth Simila, the first female firefighter in the Muskegon Fire Department. Other units included bagpipers, the Norton Shores canteen bus complete with siren, the Muskegon High School marching band, Ramos wreckers and a pickup pulling a trailer with a U. S. Coast Guard boat on it.
The weather was perfect for the 11 a.m. event and kids were happy to be wearing plastic fireman hats and being given candy by firefighters walking the parade route down Western Avenue.