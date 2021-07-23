Leaders from the Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System said Monday they have growing concerns about the partnership that provides education to K-12 students in the West Michigan city just south of Muskegon.
In 2012 the district was facing bankruptcy, low student performance, declining enrollment, and high teacher turnover. The State of Michigan worked with local leaders on a partnership to help ensure the local district would have a future.
The agreement involved keeping the local school district in place to collect property taxes and pay down the district’s $12 million debt. A charter public school board was established to manage the school operations, from delivering education to students to hiring staff and managing service contracts. A state emergency manager played the key role of overseeing the debt management, establishing the charter public school and overseeing its progress. In 2017, the emergency manager was replaced by a Receivership Transition Advisory Board.
“This unique educational partnership has worked to keep a community school alive and serving the families of Muskegon Heights for a decade,” said school Superintendent Rane’ Garcia. “We’ve made progress on many fronts, and we are seeing increased student performance, growing enrollment and teacher retention.
“Unfortunately, the indebted board has taken on more debt and is trying to figure out how to disparage our work and regain control of this school district.”
Local leaders today discussed the indebted board’s contract with a Highland Park consultant to advise them on how to regain district control. They noted the indebted board’s refusal to reappoint charter board members as their terms have expired, and communications sent last summer notifying the school system board members they were immediately terminated.
Most recently, they said a 2-1 vote by the state receivership board to dissolve itself, even as the indebted board is carrying $42 million in debt, including a $1.5 million loan from the Michigan Department of Treasury earlier this spring, signals the state is preparing to pull out of the partnership.
“The terms of the state’s agreement detail how the indebted board cannot resume control of Muskegon Heights schools until the debt is paid – in the year 2047 at the current schedule,” Garcia said. “Our concern is the state of Michigan appears to be preparing to leave the partnership it created, and the brinkmanship of grownups will come at the expense of our local children. This unique partnership is showing progress, but some around the table are working hard to break something that was fixed and operating well.”
The local school leaders called on the Governor’s Administration to provide the charter district a full board of its nominees to start the coming school year, which marks the district’s 100th anniversary.
“Too many moves here are happening out of sight of the public,” Garcia said. “We are asking for transparency, and we are asking the State of Michigan to help us with a full slate of leaders so we can ensure a stable learning environment for the children of this community, who count on us to deliver not just education but a safe place to learn and a center for our community.”