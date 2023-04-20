The Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry (MHMBI), located at 561 W Western Avenue, is open for the 2023 season. Established by the Muskegon Heritage Association (MHA) in 1983, the museum preserves information, photos and artifacts pertaining to the industries and businesses of the Muskegon area.
The museum is open for tours Wednesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., from May 1 through October 31, 2023. Admission is free for museum members and children age 12 and under, and $5 for adults age 13 and up.
“We are excited to start the 2023 season at the Muskegon Heritage Museum of Business and Industry,” said Lakeshore Museum Center MHMBI manager Kirk Bunke. “We invite the community and visitors to come learn more about the economic, industrial and social history of the greater Muskegon area.”
Once each month, the MHMBI hosts a community day, with free admission for all. Each community day focuses on a unique topic. This year’s community days are as follows:
Saturday May 13: How Steam Engines Powered Muskegon’s Industry
Wednesday, June 14: Arsenal of Democracy: World War II and Muskegon Industries
Friday, July 14: Keeping it Cool: Ice Harvesting in Muskegon
Friday, August 11: Fabulous Foods of Muskegon
Saturday, September 9: Bowling: Art, Science, & Skill
Saturday, October 14: To Provide a Home: The Hume Home for the Aged
“We’d like to thank our community days sponsors, Eagle Alloy Inc., Hines Corporation, and C.W. Marsh,” said Bunke. For a complete description of each community day’s topic, visit the museum’s website at www.lakeshoremuseum.org/programs-and-events-mhm/.
Funding for these MHMBI programs also comes from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment of the Arts.
For more information about the museum, group visits, events, and more, visit https://lakeshoremuseum.org/plan-your-visit-mhm/.