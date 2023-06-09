The Muskegon Lake Watershed Partnership (MLWP) is pleased to announce that two additional Beneficial Use Impairments (BUIs) have been removed from the Muskegon Lake Area of Concern (AOC). The lake was designated as one of 43 Great Lakes AOCs in 1985. Only the most severely degraded portions of the Muskegon Lake Watershed were included in the AOC boundary.
The restoration targets for the AOC’s Loss of Fish and Wildlife Habitat and Degraded Fish and Wildlife Populations BUIs have been met. The MLWP, along with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and Michigan Environment Great Lakes and Energy, set numerical targets to improve habitat within the AOC boundary. The targets were met by restoring fish and wildlife habitat over the past 15 years.
The habitat restoration projects, crucial to meeting these targets, were implemented along the Muskegon Lake shoreline, Bear Creek, Ruddiman Creek, Ryerson Creek and the lower Muskegon River. The projects improved over 24,000 linear feet of shoreline, 89 acres of emergent wetland, 70 acres of open water wetland, and 24 acres of native, upland buffer habitat (Muskegon-Lake-AOC-map.pdf (wmsrdc.org)). The majority of the funding for the projects was through the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) American Recovery and Reinvestment Act (ARRA) and the U.S. EPA Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.
The MLWP Muskegon Lake Action Plan now guides the protection and restoration of the Muskegon Lake Watershed, including goals to improve connectivity within the estuary at the mouth of Muskegon River and Muskegon Lake. According to Kathy Evans, MLWP Habitat Committee Chair, “The work to meet the AOC’s habitat targets has been accomplished and the MLWP is focused on reaching other critical restoration goals, including improvements for habitat connectivity within the estuary between the former Zephyr Oil Tank Farm and the former Consumers Energy B.C. Cobb Power Plant.”
Join the MLWP Tuesday, July 11 at 12 p.m. to celebrate these achievements and to hear more about the MLWP’s plans for the future. The public event will be hosted at GVSU AWRI, 740 W. Shoreline Dr., Muskegon - and via Zoom. The celebratory event will include a presentation by Dusty Tazelaar, Ramboll, Inc. on the restoration completed at the former Amoco Petroleum Storage Facility. Following the presentation, members of the media and the public are welcome to attend a 2 p.m. press conference and walking tour along the Riverwalk at the Muskegon Lake Nature Preserve, 2529 Lake Ave., N. Muskegon, Michigan.