Known to most in Muskegon as a solace for outdoor activities in the cabin-fever months of western Michigan, the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park is not only a winter-centered haven. Located at 462 N. Scenic Dr., settled within the vast dunes and trails of Muskegon State Park, the Muskegon Luge Park offers recreational outdoor activities throughout the entire year.
In the spring and summer, the Muskegon Luge Park is a place where hikers can explore long trails to participate in the park’s Trail Quest game. Guests can also practice their bow and arrow skills at the archery shooting range, try out a wheeled luge sled on the park’s fiberglass luge track, and can now soar at a bird’s eye view through the trees on the park’s new dual zipline.
The Muskegon Luge ziplines officially opened last season, and the dual-line course has been popular for campers, locals, and tourists since. It is Michigan’s longest zipline, stretching a quarter mile at 1400 ft. long. Zipliners glide up to 25 miles per hour through trees over both summer and winter luge tracks, hiking trails, the archery station, and the ice skating trail. Alongside a friend, the dual-line zipline gives guests a fun, shared experience of overlooking the park’s scenery. During the fall season, the zipline serves as its own stunning tour of the changing colors of leaves. Zipline passes cost $35 each, and are available for purchase at www.msports.org/zip-line. Passes grant two runs of the zipline.
While the zipline course runs directly through the woods, only a scarce amount of trees were sacrificed when setting up the course.
“An old toboggan run from the 1930s practically paved through the trees already. That made it really easy for us to set up the zipline because trees were already cleared in the area, and it didn’t have to affect many trees,” said outdoor adventure specialist Dan Bonner.
The adaptive zipline is universally accessible for anyone with mobility issues. The Muskegon Luge Park gives anyone the option to use an ‘easy seat’ to allow a participant without lower body mobility to be supported while zipping down the line. They use the modified UTV (Utility Terrain Vehicle) to transport participants to the top of the dune. Up top, for people who are not able to climb the stairs, workers can hoist the participant to the top platform using their pulley system.
The Muskegon Luge zipline will now be open annually starting in the summer, and closes in November. This year, the ziplines will close for the year Nov. 7, and locals of the area are encouraged to visit before the season is over. The park’s “Hike the Lights” begins Oct. 1, where trail lights are lit in the evenings for hikers to enjoy. From Sept. 10 to Nov. 7, the park will be open only on the weekends. Saturday hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The park is also open on weekdays by group reservation only. After Nov. 7, the Muskegon Luge Park will pause all activities for about a month before reopening their winter activities once the snow has fallen.
This upcoming spring, the Muskegon Luge Park will have a brand new rock climbing wall available to visitors. The rock wall will also include a canopy tour that will lead to the zipline course. Those who can’t visit by November have much to look forward to in the upcoming seasons.
For further information, visit www.msports.org, or call 1-877-879-5843.