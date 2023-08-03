The Muskegon Museum of Art is moving forward with a huge expansion project that will add a basement area to the museum and enable it to keep up with recent growth.
The $11.2 million project broke ground over a year ago, but its progress is far more visible than before these days, as the 'big dig' portion of it is now taking place. The project, which will more than double the museum's operating space, has a goal of completion in fall 2024, said the museum's marketing director, Kristina Broughton.
Broughton said this addition's origin stems from a 2020 capital campaign the museum ran to raise money for it. The museum now has over 5,000 pieces of art in its possession and had simply run out of space to display much of it, especially after a healthy 2022 donation that included a cash gift from San Antonio art collectors Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt.
"We figured out that it would take over 40 years to properly display our entire collection, and we only have a small fraction out in the gallery at one time," Broughton said. "We do rotate through our collection, but we want to have it out for more people to see and have more event space for exhibitions that come into town or that we come up with."
The basement area will allow for more storage space, an underground print gallery and a workshop, Broughton said. The main level is also being expanded, with more gallery space, a store, a lobby, more space for staff, and even a couple of classrooms.
"It's been entertaining, to say the least, as we've watched it happen," Broughton said. They've worked the last month on getting sewer lines moved around, which is why Clay Avenue and 2nd Street were shut down until recently."
The project is being completed by Erhardt Construction in Ada, and "a couple of different architectural firms", including lead firm Ann Beha Architects out of Boston and Mathison and Mathison in Grand Rapids, are part of the plans, Broughton said.
The museum recently added a new entrance at the front side of the building. The entrance has normally been in the back, but had to be moved as part of the construction.
Broughton said the project is proceeding as scheduled, with no major hiccups; "so far, so good," she said. Excitement is building.
"We're really excited to bring this into the community," Broughton said. "We're looking to put Muskegon on the map in terms of arts and culture, and we're really glad to be growing and being able to offer this to the community."