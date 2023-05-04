Experience early 20th-century America through the eyes of the country’s most iconic artists at the Muskegon Museum of Art from May 11 to August 27. American Realism: Visions of America is an exhibition that highlights the art and artists who defined American Art as we know it today by capturing the everyday moments of life in America from 1900–1950.
The early 20th century was a transformative time for art in America as industry, immigration, and politics changed the way of life for many Americans. Artists of the time were heavily influenced by Western European art, however, artists in America sought to define an art movement that reflected the changing times by capturing the American experience. Iconic artists such as Robert Henri, George Bellows, Guy Pène du Bois, Reginald Marsh, Hughie Lee-Smith, Charles Alston, and many more led this new era of art in America through paintings, drawings, and prints that defined American Art as we know it today.
Drawing from the collections of four Michigan museums - Muskegon Museum of Art, Flint Institute of Art, Kalamazoo Institute of Art, and Detroit Institute of Art - American Realism: Visions of America displays an impressive exhibition that will travel to Flint and Kalamazoo, Michigan over the course of the next year.
The Muskegon Museum of Art will premiere American Realism: Visions of America Thursday, May 11 with an opening reception at 5 p.m.