From the historically curious to the visually offbeat, the Muskegon Museum of Art is excited to present Oddities & Delights, an exhibition celebrating the odd, quirky, and unexpected art that calls the Muskegon Museum of Art home. Opening Thursday, Sept. 14, Oddities & Delights is sure to be an exhibition you will never forget.
Oddities & Delights showcases the strange and fantastical artwork from the MMA’s permanent collection. Usually tucked away in storage or brought out for special occasions and exhibitions, the works featured in Oddities & Delights are the most playful, fun, weird, and offbeat pieces from the MMA’s collection. A two-headed bronze deer, a glass cheeseburger and fries, a life mask of Abraham Lincoln, and many more oddly delightful and quirky works of art will be on display from Sept. 14 to Feb. 25.