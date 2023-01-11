In honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., the Muskegon Museum of Art is hosting a free community day Monday, Jan. 16 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The public is invited to explore the galleries with Muskegon High School student docents, watch a film screening of ‘Black Man’, and get creative with an MLK Day art activity in the museum classroom.
Muskegon High School’s AP Art class will be docents from 1 to 3 p.m. to talk about artwork from the MMA permanent collection. Each student chose a work of art from the collection to research and present to museum visitors on MLK Day.
The film, ‘Black Man’ is a feature-length documentary that tells the stories of the men behind SONS: Seeing the African American Male. The film is a kaleidoscope of raw, riveting, and candid conversations with black men about their lives, their loves, their losses, their America. Nearly three dozen men share their perspectives of the everyday black man in ways we have not seen on film. Muskegon is the backdrop for ‘Black Man’, but the stories are Any Town, USA. A screening of ‘Black Man’ will be in the Muskegon Museum of Art’s auditorium at 1:30 p.m.
The Muskegon Museum of Art classroom will be open for a special MLK Day art activity from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
All exhibitions currently on display, including Through Our Lens: Hands, will be free and open to the public to visit from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
For more information or questions, contact Kristina Broughton at kbrought@muskegonartmuseum.org or call at 231-720-2574.