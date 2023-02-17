The Muskegon Museum of Art is excited to present an exhibition featuring over 60 original illustrations from America’s most-loved picture books, Little Golden Books. Golden Legacy: 80 Years of Original Art from Golden Books will be on display at the Muskegon Museum of Art from Feb. 16 to Apr. 30.
From the Random House Archives, Golden Legacy: 80 Years of Original Art from Golden Books features illustrations from beloved Golden Book classics such as The Poky Little Puppy, Tootle, Home for a Bunny, The Color Kittens, I Can Fly, and more.
Join the Muskegon Museum of Art in welcoming Hackley Public Library’s story time in its new exhibition, Golden Legacy: 80 Years of Original Artwork from Golden Books. Explore the original illustrations from some of your favorite Golden Books, listen to stories, sing songs, and groove to movement activities! Intended for kids up to age five, in-person story time is designed to teach early literacy skills to parents and caregivers while children enjoy a fun, interactive atmosphere. Story times are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 23, Thursday, March 23 and Thursday, Apr. 27, all from 4 to 5 p.m.