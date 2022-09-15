The Muskegon Museum of Art (MMA) has officially opened its newest exhibit, The Rise of Print: Rembrandt & Company. Starting this past Thursday and running through March 19, 2023, this iconic and historic exhibit will be available to the public to view a visual record of the heightened complexity in skill and concept in Renaissance printmaking. At the MMA, visitors can see a large display of the Renaissance's first works made through the art form of the printing press by the period’s most renowned artists.
Located in downtown Muskegon at 296 W Webster Ave, The Rise of Print exhibit showcases some of the most acclaimed artists of the 14th through 17th century. Not only displaying famous works by Rembrandt Harmensz van Rijn, the Rise of Print also includes prints done by Albrecht Dürer, Lucas Cranach, Hans Holbein, Lucas Van Leyden, Martin Schongauer, Michael Wohlgemuth, and more. Around the year 1440, the invention of the printing press was created by Johannes Gutenberg. Through this integral innovation, printers could efficiently mass-produce books and images, and the craft of writing books by hand had slowly met its end. With the printing press, artists took advantage of this new invention and created long-lasting masterpieces. Artists, like Dürer and Rembrandt alike, made the sale of prints intrinsic to their practice.
Established in 1912, the MMA routinely rotates exhibits for local art lovers to peruse. In the Rise of Print exhibition, visitors of the museum can saunter through the gallery room coated with Renaissance art, printed on both paper and wood, in a multitude of varying sizes. Those attending the exhibit are encouraged to use the magnifying glasses hanging up at entrances and exits of the rooms to get a closer glance at the stunning details of the artists’ works. Display cases cover small, detailed prints with immaculate shading and imagery. Whether these individual artists printed more detail-oriented or more abstract prints, this exhibit shows those who appreciate history the intense art revolving around self-portraits, genre and allegorical scenes, animal studies, mythological themes and biblical scenes.
Free admission is available on Thursdays at the MMA for Muskegon residents from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Hours throughout the rest of the week are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The MMA is closed Mondays.
For more information on The Rise of Print at the MMA, or for upcoming exhibits, visit www.muskegonartmuseum.org, or call 231-720-2570.