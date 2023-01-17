The Muskegon Museum of Art presents David Lubbers: The Mysterious Landscape, an exhibit that began Thursday, Jan. 19. The exhibition features a masterful display of mysterious, and sometimes haunting, landscape photography by Michigan photographer David Lubbers.
Over the span of his 40-year photography career, Lubbers traveled the world telling stories through the lens of his camera. His photographs focus primarily on the complex forms and patterns in nature and contain a sense of mystery and surreal moments in time.
David Lubbers: The Mysterious Landscape is a celebration of Lubbers’ career as an accomplished Michigan artist. This exhibition is presented in collaboration with the Grand Valley State University Art Gallery. Through Apr. 29, GVSU will be presenting Reflections of Beauty: Photographs of Michigan by David Lubbers at the L.V. Eberhard Center in Grand Rapids.
David Lubbers: The Mysterious Landscape will be on display from through May 14. The Muskegon Museum of Art is open Tuesdays – Sundays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., with extended hours on Thursdays to 8 p.m. General admission into the museum is $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 65+, $6 for children under 16, and free for MMA members. General admission is free for everyone on Thursdays thanks to The Meijer Foundation.
David Lubbers: The Mysterious Landscape is underwritten by Mike and Pat Wade.