The Bennett Prize: Rising Voices 3, a juried exhibition of figurative realist paintings by women artists, will premiere at the Muskegon Museum of Art May 18 to Sept. 10. The prize, which awards $50,000 and a traveling solo exhibition to one of 10 finalists, aims to propel the careers of women figurative realist painters and expand opportunities for women artists.
Historically, women artists have been underrepresented in museums, galleries, and collections around the world. The Bennett Prize aims to be a platform of recognition and empowerment for women artists to take their place among the most celebrated painters, often men, dominating the art world today.
The Bennett Prize was founded by Steven Alan Bennett and Dr. Elaine Melotti Schmidt, who are among the country’s top collectors of figurative realist art. Their aim is to boost the careers of women figurative realist painters who have yet to reach full professional recognition and to bring figurative realist painting to a wider audience. The Bennett’s, along with The Pittsburgh Foundation, selected the Muskegon Museum of Art to be the premiere venue for The Bennett Prize as they consider the museum to be one of the great hidden gems among American museums as well as their commitment to both women and realism art.
This year, a four-member jury selected the 10 finalists and the winner for The Bennett Prize: Rising Voices 3. The winner of the $50,000 prize and solo exhibition will be announced Thursday, May 18 at the Muskegon Museum of Art.
Alongside The Bennett Prize exhibition, the 2021 winner of The Bennett Prize, Ayana Ross, will be premiering her solo exhibition “The Lessons I Leave You”, featuring the works she has created since winning The Bennett Prize two years ago. Ross’ exhibition will travel around the country throughout the next year with The Bennett Prize 2023 finalists.
The Muskegon Museum of Art will premiere The Bennett Prize: Rising Voices 3 on Thursday, May 18 at 5 PM with an opening reception and winner announcement. The public is encouraged to attend.