Muskegon Museum of Art’s Festival of Wreaths takes the holiday spirit outside and around downtown Muskegon from Nov. 22 to Dec. 11.
Unique and locally designed wreaths will be displayed in the windows of nearly 50 businesses, encouraging visitors to explore the small businesses, restaurants, and entertainment that downtown Muskegon has to offer. The Muskegon Museum of Art will also be dressed in its holiday best with festive décor and live music performances throughout the galleries.
A Festival of Wreaths Walking Guide will be available at the Muskegon Museum of Art, participating businesses, and through QR codes placed around town beginning Nov. 22.
Wreaths displayed in the Festival of Wreaths will be available for bid through the wreath auction. QR codes to the auction website will be near each wreath and in the walking guide. Proceeds from the wreath auction contribute toward important programming at the Muskegon Museum of Art.
During the Festival of Wreaths, the Muskegon Museum of Art will also be hosting multiple holiday-themed events:
Teddy Bear Trail: Saturday, Nov. 26 from 9 to 11 a.m.
Jingle along the holiday teddy bear trail for donuts, teddy bear check-ups and adoptions, hot cocoa and candy canes with Santa and so much more. Don’t have a stuffed animal? There will be a limited supply available for adoption.
$5 per person. Advanced ticket purchase is required. Tickets are available online at Eventbrite and in the MMA’s gift shop. Children must be accompanied by one adult.
Teddy Bear Trail Stops:
Hot Cocoa, Candy Canes with Santa – Muskegon Museum of Art
Teddy Bear Check-Up + Adoption – Nursing Students, Muskegon Community College Sturrus Technology Center
Holiday Craft – Muskegon Museum of History and Science
Story Time – Hackley Public Library
Donuts – Morat’s Bakery Western Market Chalets
Hot Cocoa Hop: Dec. 10, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Warm up at the Muskegon Museum of Art with hot cocoa as you hop around Downtown Muskegon to check out the Festival of Wreaths. Get free admission into the art museum and make a holiday ornament in the museum classroom.
Fill the Truck Food Drive: Nov. 26 & Dec. 10
Give the gift of food for families in need. During both Teddy Bear Trail and Hot Cocoa Hop, the Muskegon Museum of Art will be filling a truck with canned goods and food for a local food pantry.