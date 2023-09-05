Plan to paint pumpkins, enjoy pumpkin-themed activities, and even fling pumpkins during Muskegon Museum of History and Science’s annual ‘Smashing Pumpkins’ Friday Family Fun Night Oct. 13, 2023, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
“On Friday the 13th, we’ll be welcoming families to celebrate the Halloween season by enjoying all things pumpkin at the Museum of History and Science,” said Muskegon Museum of History and Science program manager Patrick Horn. “Attendees are invited to paint pumpkins (while supplies last), vote by donation jar for their favorite community-carved pumpkins, and use the Museum’s trebuchet to maximize the pumpkin smashing!”
The Muskegon Museum of History and Science is located at 430 W. Clay Avenue in Muskegon. This event is free to Muskegon County residents and $5 for non-residents. Funding for Museum programs is provided by the Michigan Arts and Culture Council and the National Endowment of the Arts.
For more information about ‘Smashing Pumpkins’ and other events at the Lakeshore Museum Center this fall, visit lakeshoremuseum.org.