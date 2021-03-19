MUSKEGON COUNTY- On Friday, March 12, Mercy Health Muskegon, and Public Health of Muskegon hosted a discussion to update the community regarding COVID-19 vaccine distribution.
52,715 doses of the vaccine have been received as of Mar. 11, according to Public Health Director, Kathy Moore.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) timeline is still focused on those 75 and older, although 69 percent of this group have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Currently, the priority for the MDHHS timeline is health care workers, frontline essential workers and those age 65 and older.
Moore said that the county has been working to allocate enough vaccinations so that each group receives what is needed.
On Feb. 23, Mercy Health Muskegon had their first day with zero COVID-19 patients and have had less than five patients each day since, according to Gary Allore, President.
“If we keep this up,” Allore said, “We’re going to have a beautiful Muskegon summer and actually get to enjoy it.”
According to Moore, COVID-19 positivity rates in Muskegon County have been at less than three percent for 17 consecutive days. There have been zero COVID-19 related deaths in the month of March.