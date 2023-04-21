The Muskegon Railroad Historical Society will hold its annual Model Train and Hobby Expo Saturday, April 29 at Cardinal Elementary School on Marquette Ave.
The expo will feature several model railroad train displays from suppliers as far away as Holland and Battle Creek, as well as some smaller exhibits. Memorabilia from full-size trains will also be available for perusal, and books on the history of trains will be sold.
Society president Michael Wood said the expo has been going on "at least 20" years, noting the club formed about 40 years ago.
Wood said he expects somewhere between a hundred to a few hundred guests. Cost for the expo is a $5 donation per person, with ages 10 and under admitted free.
"We have one vendor who sets out an interactive train table where (kids) can play with stuff," Wood said. "It's fun."