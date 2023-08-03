Muskegon Rescue Mission, one of the largest emergency shelters in West Michigan, is hosting an exciting fundraising event titled "Mini Golf for a Big Cause." The event will take place Aug. 26, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Putters Creek, located at 40 Whitehall Road / 40 N Causeway St, North Muskegon, MI 49445.
"Mini Golf for a Big Cause" aims to raise both awareness and crucial funding for Muskegon Rescue Mission's ongoing efforts to assist individuals experiencing homelessness in the community. The event welcomes younger families in the area to enjoy a day of family-friendly activities while supporting this vital cause.
Participants can look forward to a variety of engaging activities, including mini golf, gelly ball, and go-karts, all available at the Putters Creek facility. Additionally, attendees can enjoy delicious items from the Chick-fil-A food truck, conveniently located on-site throughout the day.
Jonathan Scouten, Marketing & Events Officer at Muskegon Rescue Mission, expressed enthusiasm about the upcoming event, stating, "We are excited to bring the community together for 'Mini Golf for a Big Cause.' By participating in this event, attendees can have a fantastic time with their families while directly impacting the lives of those in need. It's a win-win situation, filled with fun and purpose."
The primary goal of "Mini Golf for a Big Cause" is to raise awareness about homelessness and generate vital funding to support Muskegon Rescue Mission's programs and services. Every dollar raised during the event will contribute directly to providing shelter, meals, job training, and other essential resources to individuals experiencing homelessness.
Join Muskegon Rescue Mission, Putters Creek, and the local community Aug. 26 for a day of family fun, engaging activities and impactful giving. Let's work together to make a difference in the lives of those facing homelessness.