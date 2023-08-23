The weather forecast is showing temperatures near 90, and a heat index approaching 100 in West Michigan over the next few days. The Community Resource Center, located at 1747 7th St STE B, is open Monday-Friday from 8 am – 5 pm. The Center is a safe place for anyone to come and escape the heat. Refreshing water and a nutritious lunch will be provided free of charge. The Men’s Shelter located at 400 W. Laketon Ave and the Women’s and Family Shelter located at 1691 Peck St. are also available for anyone in need of emergency shelter.
The Community Resource Center, which opened earlier this year, is a collaborative space for local non-profits, agencies and support services to assist those in need in our area. Services provided include individual case management, mental health services, health and dental clinics, state ID’s and birth certificates, housing and employment assistance and more.
“Being exposed to extreme temperatures like these is dangerous, especially for the elderly and those experiencing homelessness,” said Dan Skoglund, Muskegon Rescue Mission Executive Director. “Everyone should have a safe place to go to get out of the heat, cool down and stay hydrated.”