Muskegon Rescue Mission’s new multi-purpose facility, located behind the Men’s Shelter at 1747 7th St., is open and impacting lives.
With strong community support from donors, local businesses, foundations and churches, the Community Resource Center (CRC) expands MRM’s mission by providing individuals and families with transformative, Christ-centered services helping break generational poverty by addressing critical needs and investing in futures.
Community members in need of services, previously scattered throughout Muskegon County, can find one-stop access to a unified support network at the Community Resource Center. It provides centralized access to over 60 partnering agencies offering workforce readiness training, GED completion, literacy classes, social services, life skill training, personalized case management, health services, spiritual support and more. These collaborative partnerships enhance the coordination of community-wide services to strengthen the overall well-being of individuals and families within West Michigan. CRC’s goal is for a guest to enter with a specific need and exit with a workable plan or resolution.
“By partnering, we are building a stronger community,” CRC Director Kurt Van Noord said,
Jack, a guest who visited CRC in the first week of opening, shared that he met with six different agencies and received free dental work, social security help, banking assistance and VA services through the new center.
“The change in my life, in one week, has been astronomical,” Jack stated. He encourages everyone in need to come in and take advantage of the services offered.
The Community Resource Center is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., serves lunch daily at noon and operates as a warming center for those in need.